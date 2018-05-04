Clashes, arrests during cordon operations

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops raided the house of martyred commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Sameer Ahmed Butt alias Sameer Tiger, in Pulwama district and took down his posters, triggering protests and clashes in the area.

The troops arrived in Drubgam, the native village of Sameer Ahmed Butt, last night and took down his posters. Announcements were made over the public address systems of the mosques, appealing people to come out of their homes to stop the vandalism by the troops. Soon, clashes erupted as the locals took to streets and held protests against the troops’ action.

Sameer was killed along with another youth Aaqib Mushtaq by the troops during a siege and search operation in his native village on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indian forces’ personnel also raided Marval area of Pulwama and arrested at least nine persons on charges of stone pelting during anti-India demonstrations. Soon clashes erupted in the area, even as the forces’ personnel lobbed teargas canisters to disperse the protestors. The locals alleged that the forces have been frequently arresting people from the area and on some instances parents of ‘absconding’ persons as well.

Indian police took four persons into custody after raiding multiple locations in Zangalpora area of Kulgam district, last night.

On the other hand, the troops launched cordon and search operations in Drangbal and old town areas of Baramulla, causing huge inconvenience to the people.

