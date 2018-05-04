Commuters made to walk for identification parade in IOK

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian paramilitary personnel on Islamabad-Kulgam road asked commuters to disembark from vehicles and walk for an identification parade at Khudwani.

Private vehicles, bikes and every form of transport were rigorously frisked at the highway underpass near University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology campus at Khudwani. The exercise started early morning and continued throughout the day on Thursday.

As per local people, some youth became agitated at the humiliation that elderly persons and women faced at the check point. The youth hurled stones at the Indian forces’ personnel who fired some aerial shots in retaliation.

Locals said that amid a complete shutdown in the area against the killing of a civilian in Shopian on Wednesday, the occupational forces installed a barricade at the underpass and stopped every vehicle for checking.

“The commuters travelling in public transport were asked to disembark and walk for some hundred meters,” the locals said, adding that no concessions were made for either the women or the elderly.

“I had to go to Islamabad town. I avoided the route and took a longer one to avoid an altercation with the forces,” a local youth told media men. “But everyone could not do that, and had to face humiliation at the hands of the forces,” he added.

The scenes of people walking in queues on the road recalled one of the most prevalent forms of public humiliation during the 1990s in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...