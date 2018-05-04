Forceful demos in Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama

IOK turned into a slaughter house: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people staged forceful demonstrations in Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama and other areas, today, to register protest against the surge in killings and arrests by the Indian troops across the territory.

Under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership people took to the streets in Nowhatta, Hyderpora, Lal Chowk and other areas of Srinagar and held anti-India demonstrations and rallies. The protesters were led by Hurriyat leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Hakeem Abdur Rasheed, Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Mukhtar Ahmed Sofi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Syed Imtiaz Haider, Muhammad Saleem Zargar and Khawaja Firdous Wani. The demonstrators were holding placards with slogans demanding end to killings, arrests and other brutalities of the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Thousands of people thronged the residence of recently martyred commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Sameer Ahmed Butt alias Sameer Tiger, in Drubgam area of Shopian to express solidarity with his family. Youth clashed with the Indian police and troops in Shopian and Pulwama areas. The forces’ personnel fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring many of them. Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, when he tried to proceed towards Shopian.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that occupied Kashmir particularly the South Kashmir had been converted into a slaughter house and killings, arrests, use of brute force, nocturnal raids, and harassment of people in Shopian, Tral, Kulgam, Pulwama and other areas were the glaring examples of the Indian state terrorism. He appealed to the UN and the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir and play their role in the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations. Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, addressing a public gathering in Achabal area of Islamabad town said that the settlement of Kashmir dispute is imperative for permanent peace in the region.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their statements strongly condemned the cold-blooded murder of a student, Umar Kumhar, by the Indian troops in Shopian district. Umar Kumhar was killed and over 30 youth were injured after the troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters during a cordon and search operation in Turkiwangam area of the district on Wednesday. The injured youth in a video making rounds on social media can be seen saying that they are ready to lay down their lives to save the freedom-fighters.

Like this: Like Loading...