Gilani grieved over demise of jailed Hurriyat activist’s mother

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has expressed deep grief over the demise of the mother of illegally detained Hurriyat activist Farooq Ahmed Sheikh.

Syed Ali Gilani while extending his condolences prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbiddance to the grieved family to bear this irreparable loss. He also hailed the commitment and dedication of Farooq Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Sartngal area of Bhaderwah who is facing life imprisonment at Srinagar Central Jail for the past over 12 years in a false case registered against him. He deplored that the callous puppet authorities by barring him from offering last rituals to his mother proved worst and surpassed all records of brutalities and trampled all ethics.

