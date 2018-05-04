Henchmen of a congress leader stabbed Kathua man: Talib

Jammu, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Gujjar leader and activist Choudhary Talib Hussain has revealed that the three persons arrested for stabbing a 22-year-old Muslim man at Billawar in Hindu-dominated Kathua area of Jammu region are the henchmen of a former Congress minister.

Choudhary Talib Hussain in a video message demanded strict action against the assailants irrespective of their political affiliation.

He also sought action against the SHO Billawar who is trying to divert attention of people from the actual reason behind the stabbing of the man. “How shamelessly the SHO concerned is trying to divert the attention of people from the real issue. The deceased was not killed due to involvement of any girl, but it is a clear case of threatening the Muslims and tribal communities living in Jammu,” Talib Hussain said.

He also castigated a former so-called forest minister, Choudhary Lal Singh, and defense counsel in Aasifa rape and murder case, Ankur Sharma, for their hate speeches against the Muslims particularly Gujjar and Bakarwal community. “A section of BJP leaders and the so-called Hindu Ekta Manch are also trying to communalize the atmosphere in Jammu with a sole motive of ousting the tribal Gujjars and Bakerwals from Jammu,” he said.

Choudhary Talib demanded of the puppet authorities to take stern action against those trying to communalize the Jammu region.

