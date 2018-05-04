Indian police arrest Zafar Butt in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, today, when he defied his house detention to lead a march towards Shopian district against the killing of youth by the Indian troops.

The JKSM in a statement issued in Srinagar said that a posse of police personnel stationed outside the residence of Zafar Akbar Butt prevented him and dozens of party activists from moving towards Shopian and arrested him.

Before his arrest, Zafar Akbar Butt addressing the people present outside his residence condemned the killing of innocent youth in Shopian. He said that durable peace in the region was impossible until India gave up its military might approach towards the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, a JKSM delegation visited Shopian and expressed solidarity and with families of martyred Umar Kumhar and other martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...