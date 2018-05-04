Indian troops to use rubber bullets, chili grenades in IOK

New Delhi, May 04 (KMS): The Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, recently informed the parliament that the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir will use rubber bullets and chili grenades to disperse demonstrators.

Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said, Indian forces have ordered a huge amount of ammunition that would help them disband protesters in the occupied territory.

He said this has been done taking into account intelligence inputs warning the authorities of a large protest similar in scale to the 2016 uprising triggered by the killing of local youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani. Similar protests are being held following the killing of 13 youth by the forces on April 1 this year, he said.

As per inputs, gatherings of people are being witnessed during the funeral of killed youth, he added.

Like this: Like Loading...