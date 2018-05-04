Injured youth say they will lay down lives to save Mujahideen

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, two youth from Shopian injured in the firing of the Indian troops on protesters during a siege and search operation have said that they are ready to lay down their lives to save mujahideen.

A video of the injured youth being ferried to hospital on Wednesday evening surfaced on social media showing them saying, “We are ready to sacrifice our lives for our mujahideen brothers.”

The two youth, with bullet injuries to their thighs, were admitted at district hospital Islamabad on Wednesday evening. The 39-second video begins with one of the attendants (not in the frame and probably shooting the video) commenting that the folks back home will be worried. One of the injured youth, with his both thighs bandaged, replies, “There is nothing to worry about.” He goes on to say that he is ready to lay down his life for mujahideen.

The other injured youth, with one thigh bandaged, raises his voice and talks about the rights of Kashmiri people. “We demand that the Government of India give Kashmiri people their rights,” he says and adds, “We do not care about our lives.”

