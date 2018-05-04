JKLF stages protest against killing, maiming of Kashmiris

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leaders and activists staged a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against the killings and maiming of Kashmiris by the Indian troops.

The JKLF leaders and activists including Showkat Ahmed Bakhshi, Mushtaq Ajmal, Sheikh Abdul Rasheed, Bashir Kashmiri, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Ashraf bin Salam, Merajuddin Parray and Imtiyaz Ahmad along with people from different walks of life gathered at Madina Chowk and marched towards Lal Chowk.

Holding placards with slogans against state terrorism, the participants of the rally staged a peaceful sit-in near Budshah Chowk.

Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi addressed the participants and strongly condemned the killing spree in the territory.

Meanwhile, the JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar condemned the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir and said that horrible rise in innocent killings depicted the frustration of the Indian rulers and their stooges in the territory.

He said that use of pellets, which is resulting in blinding of young boys and girls, is nothing but naked state terrorism. He said pro-India politicians, who scream together on some ugly incidents, are silent on the continued massacres and mass blinding in the occupied territory. Yasin Malik said that killings, maiming and burning properties and other oppressive tactics had failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ just liberation struggle.

