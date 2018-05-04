Kashmir settlement imperative for regional peace: Waza

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, has said that settlement of Kashmir dispute is imperative for permanent peace in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering in Achabal area of Islamabad town said that Kashmiri people were the prime party to the Kashmir dispute and it could not be resolved without their involvement.

He said Kashmiris are peace-loving who have been demanding their birthright to self-determination but India has turned the Kashmir into a valley of graveyards. He said that the settlement of the Kashmir dispute was possible through tripartite talks involving Pakistan, India and the genuine Kashmiri leadership in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

Mukhtar Waza demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

