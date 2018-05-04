Killing of student by troops in Shopian strongly condemned

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of a student, Umar Kumhar, by the Indian troops in Shopian district.

Umar Kumhar was killed and over 30 people were injured after Indian troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells on protesters during a cordon and search operation in Turkiwangam area of the district on Wednesday.

Hurriyat leaders including Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Muhammad Yasin Attai and Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo in their statements denouncing the killing said that India and its stooges in the territory would never succeed to suppress the Kashmiris’ ongoing liberation struggle through the use of brute force. They said that the freedom movement would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of continued bloodshed at the hands of Indian troops in the occupied territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League spokesman in a statement in Srinagar condemning the killing of the student termed it as the worst example of Indian state terrorism. He said that the Indian forces’ personnel were carrying out genocide in occupied Kashmir.

A spokesman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat in a statement in Srinagar condemning the killing said that the Indian forces on the behest of their masters in New Delhi were working on a well-thought-out plan to eliminate youth in Kashmir.

A spokesman of Jamaat-e-Islami of the territory in a statement said that the Indian forces were targeting the youth throughout the Valley under a policy. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and appealed to the international community to support the true and just cause and genuine demand of the people of Kashmir and help them secure their inalienable right to self-determination.

