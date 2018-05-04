Petition in IOK HR body says 450 persons killed in 2017

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Human Rights Commission has directed the puppet administration to submit a report on the killings in the year 2017.

The Commission member, Abdul Hameed Wani, while hearing a petition filed by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, issued notice to Director General of Police and Chief Secretary of the occupied territory seeking report on the killings by July 2.

In the petition, Ahsan Untoo writes that in 2017 even official figures indicate that the number of killings increased as compared to the last few years. However, he writes that the official figures were not a true reflection of the ground reality.

The petition says, in 2017, 450 persons including 108 civilians were killed. The year witnessed a spike in the killings of local youth as 84 youth belonging to different parts of the Valley were killed in various siege and search operations, it adds.

The four districts of south Kashmir – Islamabad, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian – accounted for the most of the civilian killings with 51.

The petitioner prayed before the Commission to pass instant and appropriate orders for proper investigation to bring to fore the facts about the killings.

