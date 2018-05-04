Youth being killed on daily basis in IOK: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, May 04 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that Kashmir is a political dispute and can be settled by giving the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a public gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said that Kashmir and particularly South Kashmir had been turned into a slaughter house where innocent people and especially youth and students were being killed on daily basis.

He said brutal use of force and the reign of terror unleashed in Shopian is a routine affair of the Indian forces who continue to kill Kashmiri youth at their will. He termed the recent killing of a teenage student, Umar Kumhar, by the Indian troops in Shopian as the worst display of state terrorism. He deplored that the occupational forces were nit sparing even teenagers and small boys.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that India could not continue its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir through military might. He urged the Indian government to realize the ground reality of the Kashmir dispute, give up its intransigence and come forward to settle it peacefully.

The Hurriyat forum Chairman also stressed the world community particularly the United Nations and the international human rights organizations to take strict notice of the Indian state terrorism in Kashmir and play role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will of Kashmiri people.

