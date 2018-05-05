AMU students to boycott classes

Agra, May 05 (KMS): The Aligarh Muslim University Students Union has decided to boycott all classes for the five days demanding a judicial inquiry and the arrest of extremist Hindus who created ruckus in the campus on Wednesday and attempted to remove the portrait of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The AMU students union President, Mashkoor Ahmed Usmani, in a statement said that the activists of Hindu Jagran Manch, Hindu Yuva Vahini and others had also planned to attack the former vice president of India, Hamid Ansari, who was at the AMU guest house, located close to Baab-e-Syed gate, from where the violence erupted. “We will continue our strike till we get justice”, he said.

He added that the students will approach the Indian Human Rights Commission if all doors to justice are closed for them by the government.

