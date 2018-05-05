Condition of prisons in IOK: HC asks district judges to explain non-filing of report

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has sought explanation from the principal district judges, who have not reported on the condition of jails in their respective districts to the court.

A division bench of Justice Muhammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey issued the directives after observing that all the PDJs were under command to visit jails in their respective districts after every two months.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by the High Court Bar Association, the High Court was informed that PDJs of Srinagar, Jammu, Reasi and Ganderbal have submitted the reports.

Advocate Mian Abdul Qayoom on behalf of the HCBA argued that despite court directives, the reports of all jails in Kashmir have not been filed.

The HCBA in the PIL seeks directives on the authorities to improve conditions in jails in occupied Kashmir.

Referring to a letter written by Justice R C Lahoti to the Supreme Court, which was treated as PIL, on various issues of jail inmates including overcrowding and lack of living with dignity in jails, the HCBA pleaded that provision of basic facilities to the jail inmate is his basic right.

Meanwhile, a trial court in Srinagar, hearing the case of martyred teenager, Tufail Mattoo, has asked the puppet authorities and the complainant’s counsel to produce the copy of orders passed by the High Court before it can proceed in the case.

The directive came after the counsel of the complainant, Muhammad Ashraf Matoo, the father of the victim, pleaded for fresh investigation into the case through a magistrate.

