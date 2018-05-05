Emma Watson backs Kathua rape victim’s lawyer

Los Angeles, May 05 (KMS): “Harry Potter” star, Emma Watson has tweeted in support of the lawyer, Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl, Aasifa Bano, whose rape and murder in Kathua district of occupied Kashmir sent shockwaves across the globe.

Emma Watson shared an article about “How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with” and wrote, “All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat.”

The British actress has been a UN women goodwill ambassador and she has actively dedicated her efforts towards the empowerment of young women.

The article shared by Emma Watson brings attention to Deepika Singh Rajawat’s confident and professional demeanour as she is flanked by men who are not staring at her.

Deepika Singh Rajawat has been representing the family of the eight-year-old Aasifa whose body was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

Aasifa was held captive inside a temple and was sedated before being raped, tortured and murdered.

Meanwhile, a retired government official Sanji Ram, the main culprit in the rape and murder of Aasifa has moved the Indian Supreme Court seeking that the probe into the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He also opposed the petition to transfer the trial against the eight accused to Chandigarh. There are 221 witnesses and it will be difficult for them to travel to Chandigarh around 265 km from Kathua for court hearings.

Sanji Ram also insisted that Deepika Singh Rajawat, who had approached the Supreme Court, was not a lawyer in the trial court and the security given to her should be removed.

