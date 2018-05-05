Indian troops martyr four Kashmiri youth in Srinagar

Gilani, Mirwaiz, Malik detained; shutdown in IOK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism martyred four Kashmiri youth in Srinagar, today.

The troops killed three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Chattabal area of Srinagar. The fourth one identified as Aadil Ahmed was killed when a vehicle of Indian forces deliberately hit him at Noorbagh. Three Indian soldiers were injured at Chattabal. Massive protests erupted in several localities of Srinagar soon after the killings. Indian police and troops used brute force to disperse the protesters, injuring many people including three photojournalists. The puppet authorities snapped internet services in the city to prevent people from sharing information about the situation in Chattabal.

Meanwhile, the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth. The resistance leaders called for complete shutdown, tomorrow, to mourn the killings. Earlier, the puppet authorities prevented the leaders from addressing a press conference, which was scheduled, today, by putting Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest and Muhammad Yasin Malik in Kothibagh Police Station. Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, from Srigufwara area of Islamabad district.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of illegally detained senior resistance leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He said that Shabbir Ahmed Shah was being subjected to political vendetta.

The Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League in a statement in Srinagar said that the puppet authorities were prolonging the illegal detention of its Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt. It said that Masarrat Aalam Butt was brought to Srinagar from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu, produced before a court in connection with a fake case registered against him in 2010, and was shifted back to the same jail.

On the other hand, complete shutdown was observed in Dialgam area of Islamabad district, today, against the arrest of youth by the Indian forces during nocturnal raids. The students held protests at the Kashmir University in Srinagar against the disappearance of an Assistant Professor.

In Muzaffarabad, a big rally held at Shaheed Burhan Chowk, today, under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League condemned India for trying to play down the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua area of Jammu to save the culprits. The participants holding placards, banners and black flags demanded withdrawal of Indian troops from occupied Kashmir and implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

