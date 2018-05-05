JKPFL holds rally against rape, murder of Kathua minor girl

Muzaffarabad, May 05 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL) held a rally in Muzaffarabad, today, to condemn India for trying to play down the Kathua rape and murder case to save the culprits.

The demonstrators with placards, banners and black flags in their hands raised high-pitched slogans for freedom and withdrawal of Indian troops from occupied Kashmir. They demanded implementation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir for durable peace in South Asia.

The JKPFL Chairman, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, led and addressed the rally at Shaheed Burhan Chowk. He urged the UN Secretary General to facilitate settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the resolutions of the World Body and compel India to bring the culprits of the Kathua rape and murder incident to book.

He said that the Kashmiris’ fearless struggle created a decisive phase for settlement of the Kashmir dispute that should be used by Pakistan to activate world fora for achieving this objective.

Others who addressed the rally included PTI leader, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali of Pasban-e-Hurriyat, Muhajir leader Chaudhry Waseem and students.

Girl students joined the rally with placards and black flags and demanded justice for Aasifa and expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...