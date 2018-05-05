JKPM condemns harassment of Jammu Muslims

Jammu, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, has strongly condemned the harassment of Jammu Muslims, saying that the RSS-backed Hindu communal forces have unleashed a reign of terror to intimidate the Muslims of Jammu.

An APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, in a statement in Jammu denouncing the murder of a Muslim student in Bilawar Tehsil by the Hindu extremists said that after the gruesome incident of rape and murder of eight-year-old girl, Aasifa, these communal Hindus had murdered one more teenager in cold blood.

The JKPM leader said the biggest irony of the incidents is that the killers are enjoying the support of pro-India political parties, which are partners in crimes against humanity in the territory. He said that although the rape and murder of Aasifa had shaken the conscious of the world community and it received strong condemnation from across the world but no tangible action had been taken by the puppet authorities to punish the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

