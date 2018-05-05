JRL calls for shutdown in IOK tomorrow

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a complete shutdown, tomorrow, against the killing of three martyred youth in Chattabal area of Srinagar and the fourth one identified as Aadil Ahmed was killed when a vehicle of Indian forces deliberately hit him at Noorbagh.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar appealed to the people to observe shutdown, tomorrow, against the killings.

Three youth including Fayaz Ahmad Hammal of Fateh Kadel were killed by troops early morning today.

Like this: Like Loading...