Masarat Aalam produced before court, sent back to Jammu

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and the Jammu Kashmir Muslim League (JKML) Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, was produced before a court in Srinagar in a fake case registered against him in 2010.

The JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam was brought from Kot Bhalwal Jail in Jammu and produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar. After hearing the arguments the judge fixed May 18 next date for hearing the case, he said.

The spokesman said that after the hearing, Masarrat Aalam was sent back to Kot Bhalwal Jail.

He said that the puppet authorities were mulling to book the JKML Chairman again under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) as his detention under the 36th PSA is expiring on 15th of this month.

He said Masarrat Aalam has been booked in fabricated cases. “A conspiracy is being hatched to keep him behind the bars. The authorities don’t want to free him. There is no justification to keep him behind the bars. New ways and means are being devised to harass and intimidate Masarrat Aalam, but he will never succumb,” the spokesman maintained.

