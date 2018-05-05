‘Mentally unsound man killed last year was innocent’

Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, police have said that a mentally unsound person, who was killed by the Indian troops last year in Kupwara district, was innocent and was not involved in any criminal or subversive activity.

Shahid Ahmad Mir, 21, was gunned down by the troops in Handwara area of the district in August last year.

The Chairperson of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo had filed a petition before the Human Rights Commission of then territory stating the family of the youth strongly contests the Indian Army’s claim that Shahid was associated with militancy directly or indirectly.

Police said during course of investigation, a dead body was identified as that of Shahid Ahmad Mir. After completing the medico legal formalities the dead body was handed over to legal heirs for his last rites.

The witnesses including father of the deceased in their statements recorded before the court had maintained that Shahid Ahmed Mir was mentally sick.

The deceased was not involved in any criminal case or subversive activities as per the records of police station Vilgam.

The Commission directed the Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara to see what kind of relief can be given to the family of the killed mentally challenged youth.

