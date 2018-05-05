Tens of thousands of people march with martyr’s body



Srinagar, May 05 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, tens of thousands of people are marching with the body of martyred youth Fayaz Ahmad Hamal from his home in Fateh Kadal towards the Eidgah, Srinagar, on Saturday evening.

Fayaz Ahmad Hamal was killed along with two other youth by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Chattabal area of Srinagar.

Journalists from the ground informed to their newsrooms that tens of thousands of people are marching with the youth’s body towards Eidgah.

They said that Fayaz Ahmad is yet to be buried as sea of the people is making the burial difficult.

