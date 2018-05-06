Five more youth martyred by troops in Shopian

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, five more youth have been martyred in the ongoing act of state terrorism by the Indian troops in Badigam area of Shopian district, today, bringing the death toll to nine during the past 24 hours.

The youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in the district. The martyred youth have been identified as Prof Dr Muhammad Rafiq Butt, Saddam Ahmad Paddar, Bilal Ahmad Mahand, Aadil Malik and Tausif Ahmad Sheikh. The troops also destroyed a house during the operation.

The killing led to intense clashes between the troops and the protesters in area. The troops used brute force and fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells in which many protesters including teenagers were injured. The critically injured including one Asif Ahmad Mir were hospitalized.

A police officer while talking to media men in Srinagar confirmed that four youth were killed after Indian army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles launched the cordon-and-search operation in the area.

Meanwhile, an Indian policeman and an army officer were reportedly injured in the firing in the same area.

The troops had killed three youth during a violent cordon and search operation in Chattabal area of Srinagar, while the fourth one identified as Aadil Ahmed was killed when a vehicle of Indian forces deliberately hit him at Noorbagh in Srinagar, yesterday.

