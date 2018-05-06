IOK HCBA condemns one-sided report on Kathua incident

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has slammed the members of the so-called fact-finding team who have submitted a one-sided report on Kathua kidnapping, rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl to the Indian Home Minister and have demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

The HCBA in a statement issued in Srinagar said: “The report of the team comprised those members, who are of RSS mindset and who had in the past organised a ‘Sapt Sindhu Jammu Kashmir Ladakh Mohatsar’ at Nagpur, which was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and who in the seminar had advocated the need of ‘Shakti’ and ‘Yukti’ to suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir.”

It said at a time when the trial court is seized of the matter and the Indian Supreme Court has also taken suo motu cognizance of the impediment created by the lawyers at Kathua to the Crime Branch in presenting the challan against the culprits in the court of CJM, Kathua, the group of intellectuals and academicians had no jurisdiction, power or authority to constitute the team of biased elements.

The HCBA also condemned the killing of a youth Aadil Ahmad Yatoo who was killed after a forces’ vehicle ran over him during clashes in Safa Kadal area of downtown Srinagar on Saturday. It also denounced the role of police in snatching his body at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, and causing injuries to three journalists who were recording the event.

