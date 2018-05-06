JKLF condemns detention of party Chairman in IOK

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has condemned the illegal detention of its Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The JKLF spokesperson in a statement issued in Srinagar said that police cordoned the residence of Yasin Malik and arrested him the other day and shifted him to Kothi Bagh police station.

He said party leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, who is in jail for the last one month, has been re-arrested by police after he was granted bail. He too has been shifted from Central Jail, Srinagar, to Kothi Bagh police station.

Condemning the arrest of JKLF chairman, re-arresting of Noor Muhammad Kalwal, ban on JRL press conference, and oppression unleashed by forces, the spokesperson said, “Oppression and suppression cannot weaken the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people.

