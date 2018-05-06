JRL calls for march towards civil secretariat tomorrow

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on Sunday urged people to march towards the civil secretariat in Srinagar, tomorrow, to protest continuous bloodshed.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik made the announcement after the killing of 10 Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation and in firing by the troops in Shopian, today.

Announcing the JRL programme, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement in Srinagar said: “Words fail to express the pain of the tragedy unfolding in Shopian as the count of the brutally killed by Indian forces keeps rising.”

The Mirwaiz further said, “Tomorrow as the ‘Durbar’ of our killers opens in Srinagar, leadership and people from all walks, traders, lawyers, students, employees and others will move towards civil secretariat and will hold a peaceful sit-in till the daily carnage is not stopped. The protest strike will continue”.

