KU professor goes missing

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir University erupted in protests after a professor of sociology department went missing mysteriously.

The professor, Muhammad Rafi Butt, hails from Ganderbal district. The university officials told media that Butt’s family members reported to the varsity administration that he was missing since Friday.

The students assembled in the campus and staged protest demanding whereabouts of the missing professor. The students later assembled outside VC’s secretariat and staged a sit-in.

The DGP, S P Vaid said police have no information about the professor of Kashmir University. “As of now, we don’t have any information about the missing professor. But police will start search for him,” the DGP said.

