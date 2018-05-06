Martyr Adil offered gun salute at Malikgund in Shopian

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, mujahideen on Sunday afternoon offered gun salute to one of the martyrs, Adil Ahmad Malik at his ancestral village at Malikgund in Shopian district.

As the body of Adil reached his village, thousands of people who had assembled there raised intense pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. Three masked mujahideen appeared at the funeral prayers of the martyr and fired some rounds in the air as a mark of respect to him.

Adil along with four other associates including Saddam Padder, Kashmir University Professor Dr Muhammad Rafi, Bilal Mohand and Tauseef were martyred by troops during a cordon and search operation in Badigam village of Shopian district earlier, today. Besides, the troops also killed five civilians during protests against the killings of the youth in area.

Eariler, mujahideen also appeared at the funeral prayers of Bilal Mohand in his village at Heff and offered gun salute to him.

