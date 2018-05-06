Massive PAVA, teargas shelling claims woman’s life

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, an old woman died of suffocation due to massive PAVA, pepper and teargas shelling by the Indian troops in Qamarwari area of Srinagar, the family said.

Pervez Ahmed, son of the deceased woman, told media in Srinagar that there was intense firing of teargas shells and pepper shells near Masjid-e-Ibrahim Qamarwari, Srinagar, the other day.

“My mother developed serious complications and couldn’t even breathe properly,” he added. The deceased woman was identified as Fatima Begum. The son said the troops fired hundreds of PAVA, pepper and teargas shells to quell the protesters.

“The thick smoke cover emanating from these shells irritated my mother and she fell unconscious,” said Pervez. She was declared dead by the doctors when the family took her to a nearby hospital.

