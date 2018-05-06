Professor’s killing answer to Indian rulers’ approach: Omar

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, former puppet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has termed the killing of the Kashmir University professor as an answer to the Indian rulers who claim jobs and development are the solution to the uprising in Kashmir.

Omar in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said, the killing of the Kashmir University professor Muhammad Rafi Butt is ““an answer to those who claim jobs & development are the solution to the violence & alienation in Kashmir”.

Muhammad Rafi Butt, who taught at the sociology department of the varsity, along with four other youth, was martyred by Indian troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Shopian today. He was reported missing on Friday.

“Sadly this is also an answer to those who claim jobs and development are the solutions to the violence & alienation in Kashmir. This is another tragic development in a steady stream of tragedies in Kashmir,” Omar said.

