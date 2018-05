Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, puppet authorities has decided to impose strict restrictions in 7 police station areas of Srinagar tomorrow.

The areas where restrictions will be imposed include Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, M R Gunj, and partial in Maisuma and Kralkhud.

Pertinently, Joint Resistance Leadership has called for civil secretariat march tomorrow.

Like this: Like Loading...