Rich tributes paid to martyred youth in IOK

Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to four youth martyred by Indian troops in Chattabal area of Srinagar and another identified as Aadil Ahmed deliberately crushed to death by an army vehicle in Noorbagh area of the city.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement in Srinagar, paying tributes to the martyred youth, said, “Tyranny when increases is destined to vanish and as Indian oppression and tyranny is crossing every limit in Kashmir, its end is also not far.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) spokesman in a statement, expressing grief over the fresh killings, paid rich tributes to them. He said: “Our youngsters are being killed on one pretext or the other and the aim of the ongoing genocide is only to terrify the people of Kashmir.

Paying rich tributes to the martyred youth, Hurriyat leader, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, in a statement said, “Unless and until New Delhi gives up its stubborn, illogic and inhuman approach towards Kashmir dispute, the bloodshed will continue and the peace of the whole region will continue to remain at risk.”

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) in its statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the fresh killings in Srinagar including that of a civilian by the men in uniform.

Paying rich tributes to the martyred youth, it said, “Kashmiris are being killed, injured and insulted by the men in uniform in every of nook and corner which was condemnable.

