Srinagar, May 06 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of martyr Professor Dr. Muhammad Rafi Butt in Ganderbal district, Sunday evening.

Mourners were raising pro-freedom, pro Pakistan and pro-Islam slogans as the martyrs body was marched towards the local graveyard.

Doctor Muhammad Rafi Butt was martyred along with other four youth during a violent military operation in Badigam village of the Shopian district, today.

