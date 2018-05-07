Fact-finding team rejects CBI probe into Kathua case

New Delhi, May 07 (KMS): A fact-finding team of women’s rights group Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS) defending the Crime Branch investigation into the gang rape and murder of the eight-year-old Kathua girl has rejected the demand for probe by the Delhi-based Central Bureau of Investigation into the case.

The fact-finding team which visited Kathua before filing of charge-sheet against the culprits in its report rejected the demand for CBI probe, saying “it would amount to belittling judiciary” which was monitoring investigation of the case.

“The demand of CBI inquiry by the culprits and Hindu Ekta Manch, an alliance of Hindu extremist organizations, should be outrightly rejected. It also amounts to belittling judiciary,” reads the report of Delhi-based rights group Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan (PMS).

The families of the culprits, Hindu Ekta Manch and Jammu Bar Association are seeking CBI probe into the case, even as the family of the victim has expressed full satisfaction over the Crime Branch investigation.

The fact-finding panel has also trashed the allegations leveled against the Crime Branch by the families of the culprits and Hindu Ekta Manch. “The Hindu Ekta Manch does not question the overall functioning of the police but only when their interest is attacked. So it is a very strange stand,” the report stated.

The team has also observed that villagers failed to prove the allegations that CB was interrogating and torturing them to record their confessions.

