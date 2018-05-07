Funeral in absentia held for Dr Rafi in KU

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of Kashmir University students marched through the campus raising pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, assembled outside the Allama Iqbal Library and offered funeral prayers in absentia for the martyred Assistant Professor of the university, Dr Muhammad Rafi.

Dr Muhammad Rafi was killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Badigam village of Shopian district, yesterday. He was working as Assistant Professor in the Sociology department of the varsity.

Besides students, scholars and faculty members also participated in the protest and the funeral and paid tributes to the martyred professor. “We decided that we will visit Dr Rafi’s residence for the two consecutive days on Monday and Tuesday to express sympathy with the family of Rafi and pay glowing tributes to him,” a scholar told media.

Pertinently, the University administration has ordered suspension of class work in the varsity for the next two days while examinations scheduled have been postponed.

\“As and when the university resumes the routine, we will hold a massive congregation in the university campus in honour of Dr Rafi to pay tributes to him,” a student said.

Dr Rafi was awarded doctorate degree in November last year. He had completed his Ph.D programme on whole time basis in department of Sociology after successfully defending his thesis entitled “Globalization and Emerging Trends in Consumerism: A Comparative Study of Rural and Urban Kashmir”.

