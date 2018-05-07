Mirwaiz arrested on defying house detention

BSF man commits suicide in IOK

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq after he defied his house detention and tried to march towards the Civil Secretariat on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) to protest against the yesterday’s killings.

A police party detained the Mirwaiz and lodged him at Nigeen police station in Srinagar. The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for the march towards Secretariat.

Meanwhile, a constable of 182 battalion of Indian Border Security Force (BSF), Awdish Singh (35), committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle at his camp in Humhama area, adjacent to Srinagar Airport on Sunday night.

This has raised the number of such deaths to 400 among Indian forces and police since 2007 in the territory.

