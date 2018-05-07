Restrictions in IOK to prevent march to Civil Secretariat

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the puppet authorities have imposed restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley, today, to prevent a march towards the civil secretariat and a sit-in protest against the killing of 10 youth by the Indian troops in Shopian, yesterday.

Call for the march and sit-in outside civil secretariat in Srinagar was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik after the killing of the youth.

Curfew-like restrictions have been particularly placed in Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Safakadal, Mharaj Gunj, Maisuma and Kralkhud areas of Srinagar as precautionary measures.

The JRL has asked people to stage a sit-in outside the civil secretariat till carnage is not stopped in Kashmir.

Authorities have placed Gilani and Mirwaiz under house arrest while Malik has been detained. All educational institutions have been shut in the valley. All Kashmir University examinations scheduled to be held, today, have been postponed. Rail services were also suspended.

Mobile internet services remained suspended in all South Kashmir districts, Srinagar and Ganderbal in the valley.

