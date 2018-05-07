Shopian killings by Indian troops widely condemned

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the latest killings in Shopian by the Indian troops and described it as the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

The troops in their ongoing acts of state terrorism martyred 10 youth including a Kashmir University professor and a teenager in Shopian district, yesterday, bringing the death toll to 15 during the past three days.

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in a statement in Srinagar, denouncing the killing of fresh Kashmiri youth by Indian forces, said that India wanted to commit genocide of Kashmiris and weaken the liberation movement but would never succeed in its sinister designs. Maulana Abbas Ansari in a statement said that India and its stooges had broken all the records of brutalities in the territory. He said that killings and arrests could not prevent the people of Kashmir from their struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik said the bloodbath in Shopian is yet another confirmation of the ongoing Indian terrorism in Kashmir.

Qazi Yasir said that killing of 10 people in a single day is a sign that India has declared war against Kashmirs. “Indian Forces have turned South Kashmir into a battle ground,” he added. Zafar Akber Butt paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth and said that the world community and the international human rights organizations should take notice of the mass killings in the territory by the Indian troops.

Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo, Advocate Ayoub Rathor and Wajahat Bashir Qureshi in their joint statement, condemning the fresh killing, described it as frustration of the authorities.

Ghulam Mohammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Musaddiq Aadil, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, Farida Behenji, Yasmeen Raja, Zamruda Habib, Ali Raza Syed, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Javed Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Shafi Reshi, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, National Front, Jamaat-e-Islami, High Court Bar Association, Kashmir Centre for Social and Developmental Studies and the office bearers of traders associations, Muhammad Yaseen Khan, Javed Ahmed Tenga, Farooq Ahmad Dar and Aijaz Shahdhar condemned the fresh killings.

