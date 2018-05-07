Thousands participate in funeral prayers of Sadam, Bilal

Srinagar, May 07 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, thousands of people on Monday participated in the funeral prayers of Sadam Hussain Padder and Bilal Ahmad, who were martyred along with eight other youth during a cordon and search operation and in firing by the Indian troops in Shopian on Sunday.

Saddam was an associate of martyred young liberation leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, who was martyred in July 2016 triggering a massive uprising.

Saddam and Bilal were later laid to rest amid high pitched pro-freedom slogans in their ancestral villages in Shopian district. At least 18 funerals were offered for the duo before their burial since Sunday evening each of these prayers were attended by thousands.

A group of mujahideen also appeared during the funeral prayers and offered gun salute to the martyrs.

Like this: Like Loading...