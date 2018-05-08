‘Allah is with you, be steadfast’, mother’s to martyr son

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Naseema Bano, mother of Tauseef Ahmad Sheikh, who was martyred along with other youth during a cordon and search operation in Shopian on Sunday, has said that her son contacted her over phone minutes before being martyred by the Indian troops, the same morning.

Naseem Bano narrates the sad story by saying, “At the break of dawn on Sunday, my mobile phone rang. I ran in excitement to pick up the unknown call, as if I knew who was on the other side.”

“Theek chukha (Are you fine). Where are you?” she asked before the person from the other side would speak. She had guessed rightly. It was her son, Tauseef Sheikh.

But little did she know it was for the last time she was speaking to her son. “I am trapped in a cordon. There are no chances to escape…I had promised to meet you but that might not happen now. We will meet in hereafter. Pray for me,” Tauseef told his mother.

“Allah is with you. Be steadfast on your path,” she responded before the call ended.

Three hours later, the 21-year old son was dead, his body riddled with bullets. He was one among the five youth killed by the troops during the cordon in Badigam village of Shopian.

Tauseef was the fifteenth member of the family who laid down his life for the Kashmir cause.

Naseema shared the story with media, with a smile on her face, at her home in Rampur. The village is also known as Shuhadapur (village of martyrs).

