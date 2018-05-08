APHC-AJK holds protest outside Indian HC in Islamabad

Islamabad, May 08 (KMS): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against the killing of 15 Kashmiri youth including a university professor by the Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

Addressing on the occasion, the Hurriyat AJK leaders deplored that the Indian soldiers were trampling over all human rights and values in occupied Kashmir and were using pellets and bullets to kill, maim and blind the Kashmiris. They said that India had given a licence to its soldiers to kill, arrest and harass the people of the occupied territory.

The leaders, expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion at all costs.

