Fix black badges on arms in anger, protest; JRL to people

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has asked people from all walks of life including employees, lawyers, teachers, traders and transporters to fix black badges on their arms and black flags on their houses, shops and vehicles, tomorrow (May 9), to show anger and protest against the bloodshed and innocent killings by Indian troops across the territory.

The JRL comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, also urged the Imams of all the mosques, shrines and Imambargahs to offer funeral prayers in absentia after congregational weekly prayers on Friday for those killed in Shopian and Srinagar last week and to read and pass the JRL resolution.

Pertinently, Kashmir Valley remained shut during past three days due to a strike call issued by the JRL over the civilian and militant killings.

Like this: Like Loading...