Teenager succumbs, Shopian toll mounts to 11

Hurriyat delegations visit victim families in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a teenage boy injured during the brutal actions of Indian troops on protesters in Shopian on Sunday succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today, raising the number of martyrs to 11.

The 17-year-old boy, Sufail Ahmad Butt who was injured in firing by Indian troops at Badigam in Shopian on Sunday succumbed at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, clashes between protesters and Indian forces broke out after the troops entered a mosque to stop freedom songs being played over its public address system in Pantha Chhok and tried to stop the songs.

On the other hand, delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Muslim League and Young Mens League visited the residences of martyrs in South Kashmir and expressed condolences with their families.

