Shutdown against bloodbath by Indian troops continues in IOK

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continues on the second consecutive day, today, against the killing of 10 youth by the Indian troops in Shopian on Sunday.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments are closed while transport is off the road.

Meanwhile, the puppet authorities continue to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the bloodbath by the Indian troops. All educational institutions, including universities, colleges and schools have been closed. Exams scheduled for today have been postponed. Mobile Internet facility also continues to remain snapped for the third day in the Valley while train service between north Kashmir’s Baramulla town and Jammu’s Bannihal town remains suspended.

The occupation authorities continue to put Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Muhammad Yasin Malik under house arrest or in police custody.

