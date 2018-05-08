Shutdown on 3rd day against bloodbath in IOK

One more injured succumbs raising toll to 11

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed for the third consecutive day, today, against the bloodbath of Kashmiri youth by the Indian troops in Srinagar and Shopian districts.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. All shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed while traffic was off the road. The puppet authorities continued to impose restrictions in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent people from staging anti-India protests. Mobile Internet facility and train service remained suspended for the third day in the Valley. However, people defying restrictions took to the streets in Pantha Chhok area of Srinagar where freedom songs were played from loudspeakers of local mosques. Clashes erupted between the forces’ personnel and the protesters when the troops tried to enter the mosque to stop the songs. The troops arrested several protesters.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy identified as Sufail Ahmad Butt, who was injured during the firing of Indian troops on protesters in Shopian on Sunday, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar, today, raising the number of martyrs to 11. The killing triggered protests followed by clashes between Indian forces and the protesters in the town. The troops also launched a cordon and search operation at Bemnapora in Shopian and conducted door-to-door searches. The troops also broke into the houses in Pampore and Handwara areas and harassed the inmates and vandalized houses and properties. The troops severely subjected an imam of a mosque to torture in Pampore.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, in his telephonic addresses to mourners in South Kashmir said that the common people, mostly youth, were being subjected to the worst atrocities by the Indian troops in the territory. He cautioned people of black sheep in their ranks. Senior APHC leader and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Indian army had given a licence to its forces to kill, arrest and harass Kashmiri people.

The Joint Resistance Leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, asked the people from all walks of life, including employees, lawyers, teachers, traders and transporters to fix black badges on their arms and black flags on their houses, shops and vehicles, tomorrow, to show anger and protest against the bloodshed and innocent killings across Kashmir.

Delegations of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Democratic Freedom Party, Tehreek-e-Mazahmat, Muslim League and Young Men’s League visited the residences of martyrs in South Kashmir and expressed condolences with their families. Scores of activists of Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum and Awami Action Committee visited martyrs’ graveyard at Khanyar in Srinagar and offered fateha for the Khanyar martyrs on their 27 martyrdom anniversary, today. It was on 8th of May 1991 when dozens of innocent civilians including women and children fell to the bullets of killer Indian soldiers.

The APHC-AJK chapter held a protest demonstration outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad against the killing of Kashmiri youth including a university professor by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

