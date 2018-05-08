South Kashmir has been turned into slaughter house: Gilani

Srinagar, May 08 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that the common people, mostly youth, are being subjected to the worst atrocities by the Indian troops across the territory, particularly in South Kashmir.

Syed Ali Gilani in his telephonic addresses to mourners in South Kashmir demanded an end to the ongoing reign of terror unleashed by the troops in the name of cordon and search operations in South Kashmir.

He said, exemplary valor, commitment and bravery of Professor Rafi was an answer to those who claim that resistance among youth is the outcome of unemployment and economic problems.

Lashing out at the puppet regime, Syed Ali Gilani said that from the past seven decades Indian forces’ personnel were mercilessly killing people on one pretext or the other and added that the latest bloodbath on Sunday had proved that the Indian authorities and the puppet rulers had virtually turned occupied Kashmir into a slaughter house.

Referring to the increasing incidents of so-called encounters, the APHC Chairman said, “Indian rulers need to realize the reason for turmoil in Kashmir. They were living in an illusion and are deliberately neglecting the fundamental reason behind uprising in Kashmir.”

He stressed the youth to illustrate steadfastness and commitment with the ongoing resistance against the Indian occupation and cautioned the people against divide-and-rule policy of pro-India politicians.

Meanwhile, police on Monday again placed Syed Ali Gilani under house arrest when he tried to defy restrictions in a bid to march towards Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, call for which was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

