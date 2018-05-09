Bhaderwah, Kishtwar shut against killings in Valley

Jammu, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown is being observed in Bhaderwah and other areas of Jammu region, today, against the killing of innocent civilians by the Indian troops in Srinagar, Shopian and other areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Call for the strike has been given by Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah to support the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) and express solidarity with the people of the Kashmir Valley.

The AIB President, Pervaiz Ahmed Sheikh, in a statement issued in Jammu termed the killing of civilians by the Indian troops as the most heinous and bloody acts. “It seems that for Mehbooba administration, it has become an order of the day to kill and injure innocent civilians. Perhaps this is the only way she can remain in good books of her masters in Delhi,” he said.

On the other hand, Kishtwar district remained shut, yesterday, to protest against the killing of civilians in the Valley. Call for the strike was given by the Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo, to mourn the killings. As per reports, majority of the shops and business establishments across the district remained closed while public transport was off the road.

Like this: Like Loading...