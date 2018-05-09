Brutal dealing with uprising badly hit education in IOK

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the brutal way of dealing with anti-India resistance has badly hit the educational career of the Kashmiri youth in the territory over the past two months.

The institutions have remained closed for 32 days since March 5. The educational institutions were supposed to reopen after winter vacations on March 5, but the puppet regime ordered closure of schools and colleges for almost a week, fearing student protests against the killings by the Indian troops.

Six youth were killed by the Indian troops in Pahnoo area of Shopian district on March 4 which triggered outrage in occupied Kashmir, forcing the authorities to close down the schools to avoid protests by the students.

The authorities again ordered closure of higher secondary schools and colleges in most of the districts from April 2 and 7 for the same reason. Class work was again suspended from April 17 to April 21 in higher secondary schools and colleges of Kashmir.

With more student protests, the administration on April 22 this year ordered closure of private tuition centres also. The authorities again closed schools and colleges on May 7 and May 8 following the killing of 10 youth on May 06 in Shopian.

During these two months, the Kashmir University postponed its exams 14 times. The deferment in exams, according to an official in the KU, results in delayed declaration of results.

