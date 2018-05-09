IFJHR releases report on may 1991 Khanyar massacre

Srinagar, May 09 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, has released a report regarding May 1991 Khanyar massacre in which around two dozen innocent civilians were killed by the Indian troops.

The report quotes various witnesses and carries the names and addresses of at least 17 martyred persons gunned down by the troops on 8th of May 1991 in Khanyar area of Srinagar. Some of the martyrs mentioned in the report included Fatima Begum, Muhammad Shafi, one-year-old Ahmed, Muhammad Maqbool Ganaie and Muhammad Latif Qadri.

Abdul Majeed Sofi, a witness, has been quoted as having said, “When a lady was fired upon and her clothes went off leaving her naked. My father approached near her dead body to cover her, he too was shot dead by the troops.”

Muhammad Ahsan Untoo told media that he had filed the petition on 28th February 2013 before the Human Rights Commission of the territory and the Division Bench of the Commission presided by Javaid Kawoosa and Rafiq Fida had sought report from Director General of Kashmir Police.

The petition says, “About five in the evening on May 8, 1991, when a peaceful procession carrying the dead bodies of persons killed in Dachigam incident and those killed at Saidakadal locality were being brought for burial, reciting verses of the Holy Quran, the armed forces deployed at Khanyar started indiscriminate firing on the mourners and killed about 20 unarmed civilians and injured more than 52 people.”

“In this incident one infant and his father were also killed. Also four persons of the same family got killed whose dead bodies were in the mosque of the locality till late night. A number of dead persons could not be identified and were buried later after great difficulty. The authorities didn’t allow anyone to perform the religious ceremonies,” the report said. “A team of local and foreign media men tried their best to visit the spot but were not allowed by the forces and the government. However, some media men already accompanying the mourners procession while performing their professional duties have also witnessed the occurrence and agreed that no provocation was offered by anyone from the mourners but armed forces indiscriminately opened fire and killed scores of people.”

“After sometime when the firing stopped, people tried to move to their respective places, a group of paramilitary forces coming from Nowhatta started firing again on the passers-by due to which some more persons got killed and number of others injured,” the report said.

“This again is clear evidence that innocent people are being killed in Kashmir. In this incident five ladies namely Fatima of Khanyar, Shamima of Rainawari, Samina of Rainawari, Dedri of Rajouri Kadal, Khati of Seshagari Mohalla Khanyar and an infant got killed.”

“…people demanded enquiry by a judge of High Court, sitting or retired. Government didn’t agree for obvious reasons of exposure. The people of Kashmir therefore chose to appoint a public enquiry commission headed by a retired judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court. Justice M B Farooq was kind enough to extend his services,” the petition read.

